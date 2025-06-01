Kane Williamson names his favorite all-time and current Pakistan cricketers

Kane Williamson of New Zealand during a New Zealand Nets Session at ICC Academy at ICC Academy on March 08, 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. - ICC

Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has revealed his favorite Pakistan cricketers from both past and present generations during a recent appearance on the Prosports podcast.

Among the all-time greats, Williamson named Mohammad Yousuf, Younis Khan, Shoaib Malik and Inzamam-ul-Haq as his favorites.

“I loved watching Mohammad Yousuf and Younis Khan. I was also fortunate to play alongside Shoaib Malik in some T20 matches and learned a lot from him. Those three are players I really admired or enjoyed playing with,” Williamson shared.

“I only caught the latter part of Inzamam-ul-Haq’s career, but he was another wonderful player,” he added.

As for current players, the 34-year-old picked Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, and Mohammad Rizwan. He praised Fakhar in particular for his performances against New Zealand.

“From the current crop, I’d say the players I know a little better off the field, which makes the connection easier—like Babar and Rizwan,” he said.

“There’s Fakhar Zaman—the New Zealand destroyer—he just comes out and smacks us everywhere every time we play him. We’re almost sick of the sight of him, but he’s an incredibly dangerous player and a great guy.".

Toward the end of the podcast, the right-handed batter was asked to name the best players of specific cricket shots.

For the straight drive, he picked Babar Azam; for the sweep shot, he named Younis Khan; and for the cover drive, he chose Indian star Virat Kohli.

It is pertinent to mention that in his 15-year international career, Kane Williamson boasts an impressive record across all three formats of the game.

He has represented New Zealand in 105 Test matches, scoring 9,276 runs at an average of 54.88, including 37 fifties and 35 centuries.

In 173 One Day Internationals (ODIs), he has amassed 7,235 runs at an average of 49.21, featuring 47 half-centuries and 17 centuries.

In T20 Internationals, Williamson has played 93 matches, scoring 2,575 runs at a strike rate of 123.08, which includes 18 fifties.