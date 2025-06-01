A decade of Babar Azam: his rise, achievements and setbacks

Babar Azam (front) leads the Pakistan team off the field after a one-wicket loss to South Africa in the 26th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 in Chennai on October 27, 2023. — ICC

LAHORE: Former Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam on Saturday completed a decade in international cricket.

Exactly ten years ago, a young right-handed batter stepped onto the field at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on May 31, 2015 to make his international debut for Pakistan against Zimbabwe.

That player was none other than Babar Azam — a name that has since become synonymous with modern-day batting excellence in Pakistan.

He stands as one of the most accomplished batters in Pakistan’s cricket history, having risen through the ranks with determination, consistency and moments of sheer brilliance.

Babar’s journey in international cricket has been anything but ordinary. From promising beginnings to becoming a national icon, his path has witnessed both tremendous highs and lows.

In his early days, Babar quickly proved his mettle, cementing his place in all three formats of the game.

His T20 International debut came in September 2016 against England in Manchester, followed a month later by his Test debut against the West Indies in Dubai.

Over the years, Babar went on to deliver match-winning performances across formats and etched his name in record books.

Since then, Babar has compiled remarkable statistics across formats. In Test cricket, he has featured in 59 matches, scoring 4,235 runs, including nine centuries and 29 half-centuries.

In the ODI format, he has played 131 matches and amassed 6,235 runs with the help of 19 centuries and 37 fifties.

Meanwhile, in T20I Babar has played 128 matches, scoring 4,223 runs with three centuries and 36 half-centuries to his name.

Throughout his career, Babar shattered numerous records. He became the fastest player to reach 6,000 ODI runs in just 123 innings and with an average of 55.17 in ODIs, he stands among the top five players with the highest career averages in the format.

He is also one of only two batters to score three consecutive centuries in ODIs and among the top few to hit half-centuries in six consecutive innings.

In T20 cricket, Babar has been the most-capped Pakistani captain with 55 matches, holds the record for the most T20I fifties (39) and is tied third for most centuries (3).

His 447 boundaries in T20Is place him at the top of the list for most fours in the format and he was the fastest to 2,500 runs in T20Is, reaching the milestone in just 62 innings.

However, his leadership journey has been less smooth. After a disappointing ICC World Cup campaign in 2023, Babar stepped down from captaincy across all formats.

In the aftermath, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) handed the T20 captaincy to Shaheen Shah Afridi and the Test reins to Shan Masood.

Babar was reappointed as white-ball captain in 2024, but Pakistan’s underwhelming performance in the ICC T20 World Cup that year led to his removal again, with Mohammad Rizwan replacing him.

The decline did not end with leadership. A drop in personal form meant Babar’s place in the team also became uncertain.

He was left out of the national squad for two consecutive T20I series, first against New Zealand in March 2025 and later against Bangladesh.

His last T20I appearance came in December 2024 against South Africa.