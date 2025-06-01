Oscar Piastri edges teammate Lando Norris to clinch pole position

McLaren's Oscar Piastri celebrates after qualifying in pole position at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Barcelona on May 31, 2025. — Reuters

BARCELONA: McLaren’s Oscar Piastri stunningly defeated teammate Lando Norris at the Spanish Grand Prix on Saturday.

A 1:11.546 lap from Piastri at the very last moment was enough to beat Norris by 0.209 seconds.

Norris was narrowly up by 0.017 seconds after his first lap in Q3 but made an error in his lap, which allowed the Australian to earn the better starting position.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen secured the third position, 0.302 seconds slower than Piastri.

Mercedes’ George Russel matched Verstappen’s lap time exactly, but he will start fourth because the Dutch driver did it first.

Lewis Hamilton defeated his Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc to take fifth, ahead of Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli.

The other standout drivers who ended up in the top 10 are Leclerc, Alpine’s Pierre Gasly, Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso and Racing Bulls’ Isack Hadjar.

Piastri’s success indicates that McLaren is not much affected by front-wing testing. It was introduced by FIA when F1 teams were suspected of using flexible bodywork last year.

Speaking after a brilliant qualifying performance at the Spanish Grand Prix, where he secured pole position, Piastri was indeed full of praise.

"Nice work, very nicely done. Quite some turnaround from last year, so well done everyone. Let's have ourselves some fun tomorrow," he said.

Norris, who started well and was ahead of Piastri after his first lap in Q3 admitted his mistakes.

"Couple of little mistakes, but just didn't do it. But Oscar was driving well all weekend, an interesting start [coming] tomorrow," Norris concluded.