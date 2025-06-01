'You've won me': Jason Holder reflects on memorable PSL 10 experience

Jason Holder celebrates after taking the wicket of Peshawar Zalmi's Pakistani all-rounder Hussain Talat during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on April 14, 2025. - AFP

Former West Indies captain Jason Holder who represented Islamabad United in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 has expressed his admiration for Pakistan and his franchise team.

Taking to Instagram, Holder shared a heartfelt message, praising the country’s hospitality and the experience he had during his debut PSL season.

"As the sun has set on another edition of the @thepsl, I just wanted to express my love for the people of Pakistan as I thoroughly enjoyed my time in your beautiful country. The hospitality was great, and for a first impression, you’ve made me a lover," Holder wrote.

The all-rounder went on to show his appreciation for his team, Islamabad United.

"To my team @islamabadunitedpsl, you’ve won me! What an experience! I know we came up a tad short, but the memories created will be with me forever. I look forward to doing it again in the future! Love, love, and more love," he stated.





This was Holder’s maiden appearance in the PSL, and he delivered an impressive performance with the ball.

The right-arm pacer took 15 wickets in 8 matches at an average of 18.73 and an economy rate of 9.36. He also contributed with the bat, scoring 69 runs at a strike rate of 164.28.

Despite Holder’s strong showing, the three-time PSL champions were knocked out of the tournament. They first lost to Quetta Gladiators in Qualifier 1, where the Gladiators secured their place in the final.

Led by Shadab Khan, United then faced Lahore Qalandars in the Eliminator but fell short once again, bringing their campaign to an end.

The final was contested between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators.

Shaheen Afridi’s Qalandars rose to the occasion and clinched their third PSL title, defeating the Gladiators by six wickets, thanks to Sikandar Raza’s last-over heroics.