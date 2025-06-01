French Open: Novak Djokovic thrashes Filip Misolic to reach round of 16

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his third round match against Austria's Filip Misolic at Roland Garros in Paris on May 31, 2025. — Reuters

PARIS: Novak Djokovic dominated Filip Misolic 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 to reach the round of 16 of the French Open here at Court Philippe Chatrier on Saturday.

Djokovic continues his quest for a 25th Grand Slam title by beating Austrian Misolic despite missing nine break points in the first set.

The 23-year-old was in the main draw of the major for the first time, all the way coming through qualifying and defeating Denis Shapovalov, former top 10 in the second round.

However, Misolic had no answer to Djokovic's class for whom it was a routine victory.

The Serbian tennis star praised his friend Misolic’s effort stating the Austrian played well.

"I was solid during the big moments in all three sets. Filip had nothing to lose, he's a good friend, we trained together. I'm really happy for him, I'm glad he played so well," Djokovic said.

"Every time I step on to this court I'm playing for history. It's incredible, this sport that has given me everything in my life. I want to give back the love I experience when I'm playing," he added.

Djokovic will face British Cameron Norrie in the next round.

Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev edged Italy’s Flavio Cobolli 6-2, 7-6(4), 6-1 to advance to the fourth round.

“This court is very special to me. I had some of the best memories of my life on this court, but I also had some of the worst memories on this court,” said Zverev, who picked up a bad ankle injury in the 2022 semi-finals against Rafael Nadal.

“It´s a love story that hasn´t got to the happy end yet, but I hope someday it will.”

The 2023 French Open finalist will next face Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor, who defeated American Ethan Quinn in the third round.