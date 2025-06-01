Haris Rauf responds to form concerns in T20I series against Bangladesh

Haris Rauf delivers a ball during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on May 30, 2025. - AFP

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has addressed concerns surrounding his form in the ongoing three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, currently underway at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Rauf, one of Pakistan’s leading fast bowlers, has struggled in the first two matches of the series, managing just one wicket at an average of 59.00 and an economy rate of 11.80—figures that have sparked concern among fans and critics alike.

Speaking after the second T20I, Rauf offered perspective on his recent performances, highlighting the challenges faced by fast bowlers in the modern era.

“Fast bowlers have always been under scrutiny,” Rauf said.

“This is modern-day cricket—boundaries are shorter, pitches are flatter, and scores of 200 have become the norm. Even lower-ranked teams are capable of reaching that mark. Our goal is often just to contain them to around 180,” he added.

Despite the right-arm pacer’s individual struggles, Pakistan has already sealed the series, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead with the final match scheduled for Sunday.

In the second T20I, the hosts put in a commanding performance, defeating Bangladesh by 57 runs. After opting to bat first, Pakistan posted a formidable 201/6 in 20 overs.

Despite losing Saim Ayub early, Mohammad Haris (41 off 25) and Sahibzada Farhan (74 off 41) built a rapid 103-run partnership for the second wicket. Farhan’s explosive innings featured four boundaries and six towering sixes.

Captain Salman Ali Agha (19 off 12) and Hasan Nawaz kept the momentum going with a 45-run stand for the fourth wicket. Hasan remained unbeaten on 51 off 26 balls, striking two fours and three sixes.

Bangladesh began their chase aggressively, reaching 38/0 within the first three overs, with Tanzid Hasan contributing a brisk 33. However, a dramatic middle-order collapse—triggered by Haris Rauf and Faheem Ashraf—saw the visitors slump to 77/7 by the 10th over.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib offered resistance with a gritty 50 off 31 deliveries, including five sixes, but lacked support from the other end as Bangladesh were bowled out for 144 in 19 overs.

Pakistan’s bowling unit delivered a collective effort, with mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed leading the attack with figures of 3/19 in four overs.

Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah, and Saim Ayub each chipped in with a wicket, sealing a comprehensive victory for the home side.