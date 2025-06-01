BCB president Aminul Islam unveils vision to reshape Bangladesh cricket

An undated photo of newly appointed Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Aminul Islam. — X/@ShakeelktkKhan

DHAKA: Newly elected Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Aminul Islam set the tone for his tenure on Sunday by unveiling an ambitious roadmap to decentralise cricket operations and strengthen governance within the board.

During a four-hour board meeting, Aminul presented a detailed visual plan aimed at enhancing financial transparency, talent development and regional empowerment.

The centerpiece of this vision is the launch of two 'mini BCB' pilot projects in Rajshahi and Chattogram to expand cricket operations beyond Dhaka.

Describing the president’s unprecedented initiative, BCB director Iftekhar Rahman Mithu shared how Aminul’s approach marked a shift in the board’s culture.

“This is the first time I saw a board president give a presentation. It was based on his experience working in the ICC. He emphasised four programs: Protect the spirit of the game, high performance for everyone, connect and grow, and transparency and good governance in all areas.” he said.

Mithu further clarified that decentralization is already in motion, with regional offices ready to operate as independent cricket hubs, enhancing grassroots development.

“We are immediately launching these two pilot projects. One will be based in Rajshahi and the other in the South. Development of coaches, umpires, and curators will begin through structured programs starting with talent hunts.”

The board also took aim at financial irregularities within the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Franchises were warned over delayed player payments, with the BCB stepping in to ensure cricketers are not left unpaid.

“BPL teams have been told to inform us about their due payments. If players from the draft have not been paid, the board will cover it and take legal action against the franchises,” he clarified.

He added that recovering pending sponsor and franchise fees is critical to turning the BPL profitable.

“We are still to get BDT 20 crore. If that money comes, we will have a BDT 75 lakh profit. Otherwise, it will be a loss-making tournament,” he said.

Looking ahead, the board intends to be cautious in selecting franchises for future BPL seasons.

“We want to be very careful before selecting teams for the next BPL. It will be a long-term contract. Our focus is to upgrade the BPL’s image,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Faruque was removed as President of the BCB after the country’s Ministry of Youth and Sports withdrew his nomination as its representative on the BCB’s Board of Directors.

The Ministry confirmed the decision in a statement issued Thursday evening, citing a no-confidence motion submitted by eight BCB directors and findings from a fact-finding committee investigating the BPL.