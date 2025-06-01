Pakistan likely to make one change for third Bangladesh T20I

Pakistan players celebrate after winning second T20I with Tanzim Hasan was a lone bright spot with the bat for Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 28, 2025. - AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan are expected to make one change to their playing XI for the third and final T20I against Bangladesh, scheduled for Sunday at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Pacer Haris Rauf is likely to be rested due to his poor form, with either Abbas Afridi or Naseem Shah set to replace him in the lineup.

Rauf has struggled in the ongoing series, claiming just one wicket while conceding 59 runs in five overs at an economy rate of 11.80.

Despite Saim Ayub's disappointing form — scoring a duck in the first T20I and four runs in the second — the opening pair of Saim and Sahibzada Farhan is expected to be retained.

It is pertinent to mention that the Men in Green head into the final game with momentum on their side after securing an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

In the second T20I, the hosts delivered a dominant performance, defeating Bangladesh by 57 runs.

After electing to bat, Pakistan posted a commanding 201/6 in 20 overs. Despite an early setback with the dismissal of Saim Ayub, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris (41 off 25) and Sahibzada Farhan (74 off 41) stitched together a blistering 103-run stand for the second wicket.

Farhan’s knock featured four boundaries and six towering sixes.

Following their departure, captain Salman Ali Agha (19 off 12) and Hasan Nawaz added 45 runs for the fourth wicket, maintaining the tempo.

Hasan finished unbeaten on 51 off 26 balls, striking two fours and three sixes.

In response, Bangladesh got off to a flying start, reaching 38/0 in just three overs with Tanzid Hasan scoring a quickfire 33.

However, a middle-order collapse, sparked by Haris Rauf and Faheem Ashraf, reduced them to 77/7 by the 10th over.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib showed some resistance with a valiant 50 off 31 deliveries, including five sixes, but received little support from the other end. Bangladesh were eventually bowled out for 144 in 19 overs.

Pakistan’s bowling effort was well-rounded, with Abrar Ahmed leading the way with figures of 3/19 in four overs.

Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah and Saim Ayub each claimed a wicket to complete a dominant team performance.

Pakistan's Likely XI for Third T20I:

Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Ali Agha (c), Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Abbas Afridi/Naseem Shah, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed.