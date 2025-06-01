Arshad Nadeem opens up after winning gold at Asian Athletics championship

Arshad Nadeem expresses gratitude to the nation, crediting his gold medal win to prayers and hard work, before departing for Pakistan on June 1, 2025. — Reporter

GUMI: Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem, fresh off winning a gold medal at the Asian Athletics Championship, shared a heartfelt message on Sunday before his departure for Pakistan, thanking the nation and attributing his victory to prayers and hard work.

Speaking ahead of his return in a video message, Arshad expressed pride in securing gold for the country and highlighted the significance of the achievement.

"By the grace of Allah and the prayers of the people, I succeeded in the final and earned respect for Pakistan," he said.

Arshad, who clinched the top podium in his first international event since the 2024 Paris Olympics, said the medal was the result of relentless effort by both him and his coach, Salman Iqbal Butt.

“The gold medal at the Asian Athletics Championship is the result of hard work by me and my coach Salman Iqbal Butt. I will be arriving at Lahore Airport tonight,” he added.

Arshad expressed his happiness and further said that this was the first major event after the Olympics in which he achieved success.

“I am very happy that this was my first event after the Paris Olympics, and Allah Almighty has granted victory to Pakistan,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Arshad showcased an outstanding performance at the marquee championship, maintaining the top position throughout the final round.

In his third attempt, Arshad threw an impressive 85.57 meters, putting him ahead of the competition.

He continued to impress by throwing 83.99 meters in his fourth attempt. After five rounds, he remained firmly in first place on the leaderboard.

In a spectacular final attempt, Arshad delivered his best throw of the day, reaching 86.40 meters, securing his lead and ultimately winning the gold medal.

As a result, he became the first Pakistani in over 50 years to win a gold medal at the Asian Athletics Championships, marking Pakistan's first gold since 1973 when the country last claimed top honours in javelin throw and 800 meters—won by Allah Dada and Muhammad Younis, respectively, during the event in the Philippines.