PSG coach Luis Enrique commends supporters for tribute to late daughter

Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique celebrates after winning the Champions League at Allianz Arena in Munich on May 31, 2025. — Reuters

MUNICH: Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) coach Luis Enrique praised club supporters for tribute to his late daughter Xana, who died at the age of nine from bone cancer in 2019, following the French team’s first Champions League title win beating Inter Milan 5-0 in the final on Saturday.

Enrique, who dressed in a black T-shirt paying tribute to his daughter during the game, was marching with the Champions League trophy in his hands in the stadium when fans unfolded a tifo banner of Xana in a PSG kit with her father planting the club's flag on the pitch.

I’m not crying, you’re crying 🥹



PSG fans’ tifo in honor of Luis Enrique’s late daughter, Xana ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FDvSkLdxWx — Ligue 1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) May 31, 2025

The artwork was inspired by a photograph of Enrique and Xana, planting a Barcelona flag on Berlin's Olympiastadion pitch after the Spanish club won the Champions League final against Juventus in 2015.

Enrique expressed his emotions over the tribute describing it as “beautiful” and “emotional”.

"It was very emotional. It was beautiful to think that the supporters thought about me and my family,” Enrique told reporters in a post-match news conference.

"I don't need to win a game or the Champions League to think about my daughter. I think about her every day. She is with our family and I feel her presence even when we are losing.

"It is about thinking about what we had together, thinking about the positives from the negatives for me and family.”

Enrique showed his love for Xana saying he carried her in his heart and did not need a trophy to remember her.

"Xana is always with us. We always think of her, we love her. We carry her forever in our hearts,” Enrique stated.

"I think she would run among us here. It's a wonderful thought and nice to share it with family and friends.

"I was delighted with the banner, but I don't need a trophy to think about my daughter."