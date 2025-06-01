Australia all-rounder eyes strong showing in WTC final against South Africa

Australia all-rounder Beau Webster bowls during a net session in Sydney on January 1, 2025. — AFP

Australia's all-rounder on Sunday expressed hope of delivering a strong performance in the ICC World Test Championship Final against South Africa, starting June 11, and helping Australia successfully defend their title.

The 31-year-old Tasmanian further bolstered his credentials during his county stints — scoring 172 runs and taking 10 wickets in four matches for Warwickshire, following a 2024 season with Gloucestershire where he contributed 233 runs and 16 wickets in just four games.

Speaking to Australian media on Sunday, Webster expressed admiration for Green and his hope that the team can accommodate both players.

“He [Green] is a generational talent and a phenomenal cricketer. He is only going to get better. He is only 25, so he is got a lot of cricket ahead of him. I do not know what the make-up of the top six is going to look like or which way they are going to go in terms of all-rounders, but I am certainly hoping we can both be in there,” he said.

Webster said his move to county cricket was strategic, aiming to strengthen his case for national selection by performing in conditions similar to those expected at Lord’s.

“I like testing myself with the Dukes ball in different conditions. Hopefully, I can keep putting my name in front of selectors and become hard to drop out of that XI,” he added.

Webster also reflected on his whirlwind debut Test, where he struck the winning runs at the SCG to seal a 3-1 series win over India.

“It was a bit of a whirlwind. It all went so quickly, and I do wish I had soaked it up a little bit more. To be out in the middle with Travis [Head] was something I will never forget. To this day, hitting the winning runs was my favourite cricketing moment, without a doubt,” he remarked.

Now firmly in the mix for one of the sport’s biggest stages, Webster says his journey is just beginning.

“I am very, very proud of what I have done. But it is only the start and I am looking to build on what I have started in the Baggy Green,” he concluded.

Since his Test debut against India in January 2025, Webster has made an impressive start with both bat and ball.

His three-match tally of 150 runs and three wickets, combined with strong performances in English county cricket, earned him a place in the Australian squad for the WTC Final.

It is pertinent to mention that the ICC World Test championship final is set to take place on June 11, at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London between South Africa and defending champions Australia.

South Africa currently leads the WTC 2023-25 standings, having won eight out of 12 Tests.

After a 1-1 drawn home series against India and a 2-0 defeat in New Zealand, they rebounded with series victories over the West Indies (1-0), Bangladesh (2-0), Sri Lanka (2-0), and Pakistan (2-0).

On the other hand, Australia stands second on the table, with 13 wins and four losses from 19 Tests.

Their journey included a 2-0 win against Sri Lanka, a 3-1 triumph over India, a 2-0 series win against New Zealand, and a 1-1 draw with the West Indies.

They also whitewashed Pakistan 3-0, while the Ashes series against England ended in a 2-2 draw.

Squads:

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch, Kyle Verreynne, David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson.