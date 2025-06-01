ICC fines West Indies cricket team for slow over-rate

West Indies players celebrate a wicket during the first ODI against England at Edgbaston on May 29, 2025. — ECB

West Indies cricket team has been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during the first One Day International (ODI) against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham on May 29.

Match referee Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel imposed a five percent fine on each West Indies player’s match fee after the team was found to be one over short of the required target by the end of their innings, once time allowances were taken into consideration.

This penalty is in accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which deals with minimum over-rate offences.

The ICC regulations mandate that players are fined five percent of their match fee for every over their team fails to bowl within the allotted time.

West Indies captain Shai Hope accepted the sanction, and a formal hearing was not required.

The charge was brought against the team by the on-field umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Martin Saggers, along with third umpire Adrian Holdstock and fourth umpire Graham Lloyd.

The match saw England post a mammoth total of 400 runs for 8 wickets, with outstanding half-centuries from Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, and Jacob Bethell powering the hosts.

In response, West Indies struggled against disciplined bowling, getting bowled out for 162 runs. England’s Saqib Mahmood and Jamie Overton were the pick of the bowlers, each taking three wickets.

England secured a dominant 238-run victory, leaving West Indies with much to reflect on as they prepare for the second ODI.

The next match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, where the West Indies will aim to bounce back and level the series.