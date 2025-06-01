Key Bangladesh fast bowler ruled out of final T20I against Pakistan

Bangladesh fast bowler Shoriful Islam celebrates a wicket during the second ODI against Sri Lanka in Chattogram on March 15, 2024. — AFP

LAHORE: Bangladesh fast bowler Shoriful Islam has been ruled out of the third and final T20I against Pakistan, scheduled for Sunday at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, after suffering a groin injury.

In his absence, pacer Khaled Ahmed is likely to be included in the playing XI for the third match. Additionally, Najmul Hossain Shanto may also be given a chance in the Bangladesh lineup.

Pakistan holds an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series, having thoroughly outclassed the visitors in both earlier games.

Meanwhile, Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 37 runs in the first T20I here at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on May 28. Chasing a target of 202, the Bangladeshi side was bowled out for 164 in 19.2 overs.

The second T20I also saw a dominant Pakistani performance. Batting first, the hosts posted 201/6 in their allotted 20 overs. In response, Bangladesh was bundled out for 144 in 19 overs.

Meanwhile, the third T20I between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be played on Sunday at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Pakistan delivered a clinical performance to defeat Bangladesh by 57 runs in the second T20I, securing an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Batting first after winning the toss, Pakistan posted a formidable 201/6 in their allotted 20 overs.

Despite losing opener Saim Ayub early, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris (41 off 25) and Sahibzada Farhan (74 off 41) anchored the innings with a blistering 103-run stand for the second wicket. Farhan’s innings featured four boundaries and six towering sixes.

Following their dismissal, skipper Salman Ali Agha (19 off 12) and Hasan Nawaz kept up the momentum with a 45-run fourth-wicket partnership.

Hasan remained unbeaten on 51 off 26 deliveries, striking two fours and three sixes in a dynamic finish.

In reply, Bangladesh’s chase faltered after a bright start. They raced to 38/0 in just three overs, with Tanzid Hasan scoring a quick 33 off 19 balls.

However, a collapse triggered by Haris Rauf and Faheem Ashraf saw them slump to 77/7 within 10 overs.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib offered some resistance with a fighting 50 off 31 balls, including five sixes, but lacked support from the other end. The visitors were eventually bowled out for 144 in 19 overs.

Pakistan’s bowling was a collective effort, with Abrar Ahmed leading the charge with 3/19 in four overs.

Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah, and Saim Ayub each picked up a wicket to round off a dominant performance.