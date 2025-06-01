Pacers down Knicks to reach NBA Finals

Indiana Pacers Tyrese Haliburton (Second from right) shoots the ball against New York Knicks Karl-Anthony Towns (Left) during game six of the eastern conference finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on May 31, 2025. — Reuters

INDIANAPOLIS: The Indiana Pacers reached the NBA Finals for the first time in 25 years defeating New York Knicks 125-108 in Game 6 of the NBA playoffs Eastern Conference finals here at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday.

Pascal Siakam top scored the game with 31 points including three assists and five rebounds, winning the MVP of Eastern Conference finals. In comparison, Tyrese Haliburton contributed 21 points with an impressive six rebounds and 13 assists to help their team win the series 4-2.

Siakam expressed his excitement after the match saying it is rewarding to be in the NBA Finals after so much hard work.

"It is rewarding to be in this position. To be able to get to this level and having an opportunity to play for an NBA championship. That's amazing," Siakam said.

The Pacers ended the first half of the game with a slight edge, with scores of 25-24 in the first and 33-30 in the second quarter. But they dominated the third quarter with 34-23 entering the last with a 15-point lead.

The start of the season for the Pacers was not good as they struggled with under .500 as recently as January 1, but improved the record to 34-14 entering the postseason as the number four seed in the East.

The Pacer's journey to the NBA Finals has been remarkable beating Milwaukee Bucks in five games. They then upset the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in a convincing five-game series, setting up a matchup against the Knicks.

The Pacers will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals, starting on Thursday in Oklahoma City.