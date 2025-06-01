Here’s why Faruque Ahmed loses BCB presidency

An undated picture of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Faruque Ahmed — AFP

DHAKA: Bangladesh's Sports Advisor Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain on Sunday confirmed that the recent leadership reshuffle at the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) was driven entirely by performance concerns, not politics or personal agendas.

Speaking at a media interaction during, Asif clarified the decision to replace outgoing BCB President Faruque Ahmed with former national cricket captain Aminul Islam Bulbul.

"We had certain expectations from the cricket board. Unfortunately, we did not see development matching those expectations. The state of cricket is deteriorating day by day. I cannot let cricket sink under my watch," Asif stated.

Asif emphasised that the National Sports Council (NSC), under its mandate, withdrew Faruque Ahmed’s nomination as director—a move that automatically vacated the presidency under the BCB constitution.

“We did not remove him from the presidency. We only withdrew his nomination as director. The presidency fell automatically as a result, and Aminul Bhai was elected as per the constitution,” he explained.

He revealed that came after a fact-finding committee investigated the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), uncovering widespread administrative mismanagement.

Although no direct corruption was found, the report cited serious organisational failures that resulted in financial strain, including unpaid player salaries covered by government intervention.

"We did not find any evidence of corruption, but the BPL report made it clear there were significant administrative failures. In such situations, the performance of the leadership must be assessed," he noted.

Support for Faruque’s removal was also overwhelming within the board, with eight out of nine NSC-nominated BCB directors submitting a no-confidence motion.

“Like in cricket, you need a team to function. At BCB, there was no team. Directors were not comfortable working with him. This is not about removing someone in disgrace. It's about performance,” Asif said.

He added that Faruque was given an opportunity to defend his position but failed to provide a convincing explanation.

“Every federation will be evaluated on two grounds—annual progress reports and financial audits. If I fail, I too can be replaced. This is not about individuals; it’s about improving Bangladesh's sports,” he noted.

Asif also denied that political influences or previous board loyalties had any role in the decision.

“Every sports journalist in this country reported on BPL irregularities. A fact-finding committee backed those reports. We acted on those facts, not opinions,” he asserted.

He further confirmed that Aminul Islam’s appointment, however, is not necessarily permanent, with BCB elections tentatively scheduled for October.

“We did not set a term for Aminul Bhai. He agreed to serve out of commitment to cricket, even though he’s giving up a salaried ICC position for an honorary role,” Asif concluded.