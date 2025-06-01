Proposed schedule for Pakistan's T20I tour of Bangladesh unveiled: sources

Pakistan players celebrate a dismissal during their second T20I against Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 30, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: The preliminary schedule for Pakistan’s T20 tour of Bangladesh has been finalised, with the national team set to arrive in Dhaka on July 18 for a three-match T20I series, sources reported on Sunday.

According to sources, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has drafted the initial schedule and shared it with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The T20I series will begin on July 20, with the second and third matches scheduled for July 22 and 24, respectively.

All three matches are set to be hosted at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka.

Pakistan's tour of Bangladesh is not part of the Future Tours Program (FTP). This series was agreed upon during discussions between senior officials of the PCB and BCB on the sidelines of the ICC Champions Trophy, which is scheduled to be hosted by Pakistan.

After the conclusion of the T20 series against Bangladesh, the Pakistan team will depart for the West Indies.

There, they will face the Caribbean side in a three-match T20I series beginning on July 31 in the United States. This will be followed by a One Day International (ODI) series against the West Indies as well.

Meanwhile, the third T20I between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be played on Sunday at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Pakistan delivered a clinical performance to defeat Bangladesh by 57 runs in the second T20I, securing an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Batting first after winning the toss, Pakistan posted a formidable 201/6 in their allotted 20 overs.

Despite losing opener Saim Ayub early, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris (41 off 25) and Sahibzada Farhan (74 off 41) anchored the innings with a blistering 103-run stand for the second wicket. Farhan’s innings featured four boundaries and six towering sixes.

Following their dismissal, skipper Salman Ali Agha (19 off 12) and Hasan Nawaz kept up the momentum with a 45-run fourth-wicket partnership.

Hasan remained unbeaten on 51 off 26 deliveries, striking two fours and three sixes in a dynamic finish.

In reply, Bangladesh’s chase faltered after a bright start. They raced to 38/0 in just three overs, with Tanzid Hasan scoring a quick 33 off 19 balls.

However, a collapse triggered by Haris Rauf and Faheem Ashraf saw them slump to 77/7 within 10 overs.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib offered some resistance with a fighting 50 off 31 balls, including five sixes, but lacked support from the other end. The visitors were eventually bowled out for 144 in 19 overs.

Pakistan’s bowling was a collective effort, with Abrar Ahmed leading the charge with 3/19 in four overs.

Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah, and Saim Ayub each picked up a wicket to round off a dominant performance.