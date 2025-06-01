Amir Khan warns Chris Eubank Jr ahead of Canelo Alvarez's bout

An undated picture of Former British professional boxer Amir Khan. — Reuters

Former British professional boxer Amir Khan on Saturday, warned Chris Eubank Jr ahead of his fight against Canelo Alvarez, potentially scheduled to be held in May 2026.

Khan faced Canelo in 2016 in the middleweight division and suffered a knockout defeat in the sixth round in Las Vegas.

Canelo has defeated seven UK fighters during his career, including world champions Amir Khan, Liam Smith, and his brother Callum, besides European ruler Matthew Hatton.

Two-weight world champion Khan says Eubank already has a daunting task in facing Canelo at 168 pounds.

Khan further backed his statement by claiming that Canelo has great skills and no British fighter can beat him.

“I think Canelo is a special fighter. I don’t think any British fighter has the skills to beat somebody like Canelo because he’s so special,” Khan said.

“Anything can happen, but I just can’t see it at the moment. Canelo deserves to be up there as one of the greats.”

Khan also recalled his fight against Alvarez in 2016 and described it as one of the greatest fights, which according to him, the sport needed.

“What a tremendous fight it was. I think it’s what boxing needed.

“I was really happy that a fight like that happened. Let’s be honest, nobody thought it was going to be a fight like that.

“Huge respect to both fighters. What a fight it was, everyone was on the edge of their seat.