Coco Gauff storms into French Open Last 16

Coco Gauff of the U.S. celebrates winning her third round match against Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova on May 31, 2025. — Reuters

PARIS: World number two Coco Gauff defeated Czech Marie Bouzkova 6-1 7-6(3) in straight sets here at the Court Philippe-Chatrier on Saturday to advance to the French Open Last 16.

Gauff is the youngest American woman to reach the fourth round for seven or more consecutive Grand Slam events since Venus Williams made nine in a row between the US Open in 1997 and 1999.

The 21-year-old showed dominance and control from the opening set and gave no chance to Bouzkova.

The second set remained shaky for Gauff as the 26-year-old Bouzkova, who worked hard to keep Gauff pinned to the baseline, was 30-0 up on her serve in the next game, two points from landing the second set, but Gauff recovered just in time.

Following the record-setting victory, Gauff acknowledged Bouzkova played well to make it 'difficult' for her but expressed satisfaction on managing to win the game.

"She was playing well, putting a lot of balls back in the court (in the second set)," Gauff told.

"It was difficult but overall happy I how I was able to stay in that," she added.

Further analysing her performance, Gauff admitted that she was playing well in the opening set but missed some balls in the second.

"In the first set I was playing good. In the second I missed some balls. She put a lot of balls back. Every opponent that plays her struggles with that," she said.

Coco Gauff, ranked second, will now face Ekaterina Alexandrova in the fourth round.