Mexico to co-host FIFA Women’s World Cup 2031 with USA

The Mexican Football Federation (FMF) announced Saturday that Mexico will co-host the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2031 with neighbours United States of America (USA), international media reported on Saturday.

According to a report, the FMF confirmed the development as a bullet point in its press release following Liga MX owners’ meeting on Monday.

The press release said that the country was designated to co-host the mega event alongside the USA and other Concacaf countries, with the United States Soccer Federation and FIFA yet to confirm the development.

As a result, it remains unclear as to how many matches will be played in Mexico and also whether more countries will join as co-hosts.

Notably, the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) had termed the USA as the only ‘valid’ bidder for the hosting rights of the 2031 World Cup.

Mexico and the USA had also submitted a joint bid for the 2027 edition of the mega event but later withdrew and eventually turned their attention to hosting the 2031 World Cup.

It is worth noting that the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2031 will be the first edition to feature 48 teams, as announced by FIFA earlier this month.

The expanded version of the World Cup will be played in a 12-group format, increasing the total number of matches from 64 to 104, equal to the expanded version of the men’s mega event, set to be held next year.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the decision is not bound to the addition of 16 teams to the prestigious but also a significant step in taking the women’s game to the next level.

“This is not just about having 16 more teams playing in the FIFA Women’s World Cup but taking the next steps in relation to the women’s game in general,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a statement.

“...more FIFA member associations have the chance to benefit from the tournament to develop their women’s football structures from a holistic point of view.”