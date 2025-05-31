AFC Asian Cup Qualifier: Pakistan name provisional squad for Myanmar clash

Pakistan men's football team poses for a picture ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian Qualifiers match against Jordan in Amman on March 27, 2024. — PFF

KARACHI: The Pakistan football Federation has named a 27-member provisional squad for its upcoming AFC Asian Cup qualifier match against Myanmar on June 10.

The squad includes Denmark-based forward Ali Hayder Shah and Scotland-based winger Ryan Mohammad. However, notable exclusions include Mohammad Saddam, Imran Kayani, Easah Suliman, and Otis Khan.

Defender Mohibullah has made a return to the national team.

The provisional squad features three goalkeepers, Yusuf Butt, Saqib Hanif, and Hasan Ali.

The defensive lineup includes Mamoon Moosa, Mohammad Fazal, Waqar Ahsan, Abdul Rehman, and Umar Hayat, alongside Abdullah Iqbal, Haseeb Ahmed Khan, and Mohibullah.

In midfield, Alamgir Ghazi, Harun Hamid, Ali Uzair, and Yasir Arfat have been included. Moin Ahmed, Umar Ali, Abdul Samad, Rahis Nabi, and Zaid Shah will also bolster the midfield.

The forward line consists of Fareedullah, Adeel Younas, McKeal Abdullah, Mohammad Waheed, Shayak Dost, Ali Hayder, and Mohammad Ryan.