Dana White reveals 'scariest' fighter of UFC

An undated picture of Dana White. — Reuters

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) CEO Dana White named heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis as the scariest fighter in the industry.

White, during an interview with British Mixed Martial Artist Paddy Pimblett on the latter's YouTube channel, was asked to name the scariest fighter he has ever dealt with during his time in the sport.

In response, White unhesitantly named Lewis, also called 'The Black Beast', but argued that the only thing that makes him appear less intimidating is his humour while speaking, adding that the latter can occasionally be funny.

"When Derrick Lewis comes to a staredown, the only thing that makes him even a little bit not scary is that he actually has a sense of humour.

"He’s funny sometimes, but God forbid you get in there with Derek Lewis and he doesn’t like the other fighter," White said.

The UFC CEO, while recalling Lewis's face-off with another fighter, revealed that he was concerned about his safety had they been engaged in a physical altercation.

White further acknowledged that he was afraid of being thrown into the crowd by the fighters.

"I was in between him and another guy one time at the face-off, and it was just like, 'I might as well not be there. If these guys want to do something, they’re going to throw me into the third row, and there’s not a thing I can do about it."