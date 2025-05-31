Pakistan bag two more gold medals in Doha Asian Masters event

Pakistan's Furqan Anwar (second from left) receives trophy for Best Lifter award at the closing ceremony of the Asian Masters Weightlifting Championship in Doha on May 31, 2025. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan clinched two golds on the final day of the Asian Masters Weightlifting Championship in Doha, bringing their total to eight golds along with one silver and two bronze medals.

In the men's 89kg category (Age Group 30), Furqan Anwar won gold for Pakistan by lifting a total of 315 kilograms. He was also named the best lifter in men's category.

He lifted 143kg in the snatch and 172kg in the clean and jerk.

Earlier, Umar Rasool Lone secured gold in the men's 89kg category (Age Group 35) with a total lift of 276kg (121kg in snatch, 155kg in clean and jerk).

In the men's 109kg category (Age Group 35), Usman Rathore claimed bronze with a total lift of 282kg.

His father, Maqsood Amjad Rathore, had won gold for Pakistan on the first day of the championship.

Overall, Pakistan finished the competition with eight gold, one silver, and two bronze medals.

The gold medalists include Anwar, Lone, Rashid Khan, Kashif Rehan, Muhammad Iqbal, Nadia Maqsood, Sibel Sohail, and Maqsood Amjad Rathore. Neelam Riaz won silver, while Usman Amjad Rathore and Abdul Malik earned bronze medals.