Pakistan reach CAVA Nations League crossover stage despite Kazakhstan defeat

Pakistan’s national volleyball team in action against Kazakhstan during Central Asian Volleyball Association Nations League in Fergana, Uzbekistan. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan’s national volleyball team secured a place in the crossover stage of the Central Asian Volleyball Association (CAVA) Nations League despite a 3-1 loss to Kazakhstan in a tightly contested match on Saturday.

Pakistan narrowly dropped the first two sets 31-29 and 27-25 before bouncing back to take the third set 25-19. Kazakhstan, however, closed out the match with a 25-20 win in the fourth set.

Despite the defeat, Pakistan topped its group and advanced to the next stage of the tournament, which runs through June 4. The team will now face India on June 2, followed by a match against Iran on June 3.

The Pakistan Volleyball Federation praised the team's performance, highlighting their coordination and resilience throughout the group stage.

"We congratulate the team for topping the pool and reaching the next stage," the federation said in a statement. "We urge the nation to continue supporting them in the decisive matches ahead."

The CAVA Nations League, being held in Fergana, features top volleyball teams from Central and South Asia. Pakistan's advancement keeps them in contention for the title as they prepare for the knockout rounds.