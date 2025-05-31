Bangladesh’s sports adviser says ‘ICC welcomed’ BCB leadership change

An undated picture of former BCB president Faruque Ahmed. — BCB

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s sports adviser Asif Mahmud on Saturday, revealed that the International Cricket Council (ICC) welcomed the change in Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) leadership after it was communicated regarding the decision.

Mahmud, while addressing a press briefing here, emphasised that there is no communication gap between BCB and ICC and also that the apex cricketing body welcomed the decision.

"We have properly contacted the ICC. The new president also worked in the ICC for a long time," Mahmud said. "There's no communication gap. ICC knows the situation here, so they have welcomed the decision."

Mahmud further claimed that recently ousted BCB president Faruque Ahmed was also found to be linked with irregularities as per the sports ministry's fact-finding committee report, leading to eight BCB directors sending a no-confidence motion against him.

"We have seen in the report from the BPL's fact-finding committee that there were instances of irregularity and negligence of responsibility," he said. "We found Faruque's link with them. Eight out of the nine BCB directors sent the NSC (the National Sports Council) a no-confidence motion."

Mahmud then clarified his previous remarks by reiterating that Faruque’s removal was solely due to his below-par performances and not due to the corruption charges.

"I spoke to Faruque bhai personally. It is not like we removed him because we found corruption charges against him," he said. "It is totally performance-based. Just like a selection committee wouldn't pick an out-of-form player, it is the same for us.

"NSC has the jurisdiction to give or take a [BCB director] nomination. We didn't remove the president. We took his directorship, which is why his presidency was gone. We nominated another director. The board followed the ICC guideline and BCB constitution to elect the next president."

It is pertinent to mention that Faruque Ahmed was removed as the BCB president on Friday after the country’s sports ministry withdrew his nomination as its representative on the BCB’s board of directors.

He was subsequently replaced by former Bangladesh captain Aminul Islam, appointed during the board’s emergency meeting, held at its headquarters here later that day.

The meeting also saw board directors Nazmul Abedeen Fahim and Fahim Sinha becoming vice presidents.