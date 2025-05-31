Fahad’s ton puts Sahir Associates on top in President’s Trophy Grade-II final

Sahir Associates' Fahad Usman celebrates scoring century during third day of President's Trophy Grade-II final against MIT Solutions at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium in Abbottabad on May 31, 2025. — PCB

ABBOTTABAD: Fahad Usman scored an anchoring century on the penultimate day of the President’s Trophy Grade-II final against MIT Solutions here at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium on Saturday to put Sahir Associates on the brink of victory.

Resuming their second innings from 52/0 through openers Usman and Khawaja Muhammad Abdullah on the third day of the four-day final, Sahir Associates piled up a mammoth 367/7 in 78 overs and had a decisive 504-run lead at the stumps.

Sahir Associates, however, had an unwanted start to the day as their opening pair could add 18 runs to their partnership before Abdullah was dismissed for obstructing the field. He scored a run-a-ball 31 with the help of five boundaries.

Usman, on the other hand, held one firm and shared valuable partnerships with Mohammad Saleem and Ahmer Ashfaq, who made notable contributions to Sahir Associates’ total by scoring 36 and 51, respectively.

Usman eventually walked back after scoring a monumental 158 off 191 deliveries, studded with 13 fours and eight sixes.

Kaleem Ullah and Raza Ullah were the standout bowlers for MIT Solutions as they picked up two wickets each.

Mohsin Ali and Shahid Ali, unbeaten on 16 and one respectively, will resume Sahir Associates’ second innings on the final day.

It is pertinent to mention that if the ongoing summit clash ends in a draw, Sahir Associates will be declared winners based on their first innings lead and thus will also qualify for the President’s Trophy Grade-I.