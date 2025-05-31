MLB: Zach Elfin shines as Baltimore Orioles beat Chicago White Sox

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Zach Eflin throws in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium on May 11, 2025. — Reuters

BALTIMORE: Baltimore Orioles edged past Chicago White Sox with a 2-1 victory in Major League Baseball's (MLB) American League East, courtesy of Zach Eflin, who pitched seven shutout innings here at the Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Friday.

Elfin played a crucial role and just allowed four hits and a walk with a six. He was backed by Bryan Baker, who pitched scoreless and Felix Bautista just allowed two hits to shut the door on the White Sox's offence.

Offensively, the Orioles were powered by the clutch hitting from the heart of their lineup, Gunnar Henderson and Ryan Mountcastle, who chipped in with two hits and one run each.

The White Sox managed only one run in the third innings and struggled to generate offence the rest of the way. Sean Burke gave up two runs in six innings on five hits and one walk and recorded six strikeouts.

Despite solid pitching efforts that limited Baltimore to six hits, Chicago could not find the equaliser.

Baltimore’s defence remained sharp throughout, helping preserve the lead in the late innings and ensuring the home crowd had something to cheer for.

With this win, the Orioles continue to chase the top spot in the American League East.

This marks the 28th win for the Orioles in this season and they will meet again for the next match tomorrow.