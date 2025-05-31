Pakistan’s sports fraternity ‘proud’ of Arshad’s Asian Athletics triumph

This collage of picture shows former Tennis player Aisam-ul-Haq (left), former cricketer Azhar Ali (right) and Arshad Nadeem celebrates after winning gold medal at the Asian Athletics Championship. — Instagram/X/PCB

KARACHI: Renowned Pakistan sportspersons, including former national men’s cricket team’s captain Azhar Ali, heaped praise on national Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem on winning gold medal at the Asian Athletics Championship, held in South Korea on Saturday.

Nadeem, who is the reigning Olympic gold medalist in Javelin, showcased his brilliance in the recently concluded continental championship and outlasted seven opponents, including compatriot Yasir Sultan, in the final to add another gold to his tally.

Nadeem showcased an outstanding performance at the marquee championship, maintaining the top position throughout the final round.

In his third attempt, Arshad threw an impressive 85.57 meters, putting him ahead of the competition.

He continued to impress by throwing 83.99 meters in his fourth attempt. After five rounds, he remained firmly in first place on the leaderboard.

In a spectacular final attempt, Arshad delivered his best throw of the day, reaching 86.40 meters, securing his lead and ultimately winning the gold medal.

His stellar performance in the event was acknowledged by significant sportspersons of the country, who described the victory as a proud moment for the nation and lauded the athlete for his dedication and hard work.

“So proud of you, [Arshad Nadeem]. This medal is not just a win, it’s a moment of pride for every Pakistani. Your hard work, faith and commitment are truly inspiring. May you continue to shine for Pakistan In Shaa Allah,” former captain Ali wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Former national Tennis player and current Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) president Aisam-ul-Haq also congratulated Nadeem and the nation on the historic achievement.

“Congratulations Pakistan. Congratulations Arshad Nadeem,” Haq wrote on X.

“Arshad Nadeem you beauty. You rocked once again by winning the gold medal [at the Asian Athletics Championship]. Long Live Pakistan.”

National cricketers Junaid Khan, Shadab Khan and Hasan Ali also took to social media to celebrate Nadeem’s monumental achievement and applauded his efforts.