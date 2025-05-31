French Open: Jannik Sinner beats Jiri Lehecka in straight sets

Italy's Jannik Sinner in action during his first round match against France's Arthur Rinderknech onMay 26, 2025. — Reuters

PARIS: World number one Jannik Sinner secured a straight-set victory over Czech Jiri Lehecka 6-0, 6-1, 6-2 in the third round of the French Open here at the Court Suzanne Lenglen on Saturday.

The victory propelled Italian Open runner-up into the fourth round of the tournament as he vies to add another trophy to his cabinet.

Reflecting on the dominant triumph, Sinner expressed satisfaction with his performance and described Lehecka’s efforts as brave.

The Italian jokingly expressed relief on finally performing well on his coach’s birthday.

"Today I was playing really, really well," Sinner said.

"He was serving very well and brave. But I am very happy.

"My coach had (his) birthday yesterday and usually when he has birthday I don't play good. Luckily I was not playing yesterday."

Sinner started explosively with a bagel in the first set to take command and continued his dominance over Lehecka until the final point.

The top seed has now stretched his winning streak at Grand Slam events to 17 matches, after winning the titles at the 2024 US Open and the Australian Open in January prior to his doping ban.

He will next face 17th-seed Andrey Rublev, who advanced after his opponent Arthur Fils of France withdrew with a back injury.