Four players to leave Tottenham Hotspur after Europa League glory

A collage of picture showsTottenham Hotspur's Fraser Forster(right), Alfie Whiteman and Sergio Reguilon(left). — Reuters

Europa League champions Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, announced the departure of Fraser Forster, Alfie Whiteman and Sergio Reguilon following the conclusion of their contracts, while Timo Werner bowed out after his loan spell from RB Leipzig ended.

Sergio, who joined the club in 2020, has been a consistent presence on the field, contributing significantly during his time here.

Alfie, one of the longest-serving members of the current squad, has been with the team since 2017 and has played a key role both on and off the pitch.

Fraser, who arrived in the summer of 2022, brought energy and commitment throughout his spell with the club.

“We can confirm the departures of Fraser Forster, Sergio Reguilon and Alfie Whiteman following the conclusion of their contracts, while Timo Werner departs following the conclusion of his loan spell from RB Leipzig,” the club wrote.

"Left-back Sergio arrived in 2020 and started the 2021 Carabao Cup Final against Manchester City.

“Homegrown goalkeeper Alfie came up through our Academy system before breaking through into the senior squad. He first appeared on the bench for us in 2017 and made his competitive first team debut in a UEFA Europa League victory over Ludogorets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in November, 2020."

The club acknowledged their efforts for the team and thanked them for their services.

"We thank Fraser, Sergio, Alfie and Timo for their service and wish them well for the future."

Meanwhile, Timo Werner will also return to his parent club RB Leipzig as his second loan spell in North London concluded.

It marked the start of Spurs' summer business as they look to strengthen the club ahead of a Champions League campaign in 2025/26.

All four players were part of the celebrations on May 21 when manager Ange Postecoglou led his team to a 1-0 win over Manchester United in the Europa League final.