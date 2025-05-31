President Zardari, PM Shehbaz laud Arshad Nadeem for Asian Athletics glory

This collage of picture shows President Asif Ali Zardari (left), Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (right) and Arshad Nadeem celebrates at the podium after winning gold medal at the Asian Athletics Championship. — AFP/Screengrab/File

KARACHI: President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif national javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem on winning the gold medal at the Asian Athletics Championship, held in South Korea on Saturday.

In his statement, President Zardari said that Nadeem has once again brought honour to the country in the javelin throw event, praising the Olympian for delivering an excellent performance throughout the championship, including the final.

President Zardari also congratulated the entire nation on Nadeem’s magnificent victory, adding that the entire nation takes pride in his outstanding performance.

Similarly, PM Shehbaz credited Arshad’s ground-breaking performance for enhancing the prestige of the Pakistan flag.

“My heartfelt congratulations to Arshad Nadeem,” the prime minister wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“You have made the entire nation proud with your outstanding performance and unwavering dedication. Kudos,” he added.

Arshad showcased an outstanding performance at the marquee championship, maintaining the top position throughout the final round.

In his third attempt, Arshad threw an impressive 85.57 meters, putting him ahead of the competition.

He continued to impress by throwing 83.99 meters in his fourth attempt. After five rounds, he remained firmly in first place on the leaderboard.

In a spectacular final attempt, Arshad delivered his best throw of the day, reaching 86.40 meters, securing his lead and ultimately winning the gold medal.

As a result, he became the first Pakistani in over 50 years to win a gold medal at the Asian Athletics Championships, marking Pakistan's first gold since 1973 when the country last claimed top honours in javelin throw and 800 meters—won by Allah Dada and Muhammad Younis, respectively, during the event in the Philippines.