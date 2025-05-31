PCB chairman congratulates Arshad Nadeem on Asian Athletics gold

Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi (right) congratulates Arshad Nadeem on winning historic gold at the Asian Athletics Championship in Gumi, South Korea, on May 31, 2025. — Screengrab/PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday, congratulated national javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem on winning the gold medal at the Asian Athletics Championship, held in South Korea.

“Bravo Arshad Nadeem, bravo! We are proud of you,” Naqvi said in his official message, hailing the athlete’s triumph on the continental stage.

Recognising the collective effort behind the victory, Naqvi extended his congratulations to Arshad’s coach and family as well.

“This victory is the result of sheer hard work, dedication, and commitment,” he stated.

Calling Arshad a true son of the soil, Naqvi added, “Today, Arshad has once again made every Pakistani hold their head high with pride.”

Chairman PCB further remarked that Arshad is a national hero, and the entire country is celebrating this monumental achievement.

“Every Pakistani is thrilled, and the nation is proud of this talented son of Pakistan,” Naqvi said.

Naqvi also emphasised the symbolic value of Nadeem’s win.

“Arshad has won hearts by raising Pakistan’s flag high on South Korean soil. Defeating athletes from India and other countries to win the championship is a tremendous honour,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Arshad showcased an outstanding performance at the marquee championship, maintaining the top position throughout the final round.

He became the first Pakistani in over 50 years to win a gold medal at the Asian Athletics Championships, marking Pakistan's first gold since 1973 when the country last claimed top honors in javelin throw and 800 meters—won by Allah Dada and Muhammad Younis, respectively, during the event in the Philippines.