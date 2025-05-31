Key England all-rounder ruled out of ODI series against West Indies

England all-rounder Jamie Overton (right) celebrates a wicket during the first ODI against West Indies at Edgbaston on May 29, 2025. — AFP

EDGBASTON: England allrounder Jamie Overton on Saturday ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing white-ball series against West Indies after suffering a broken finger during the first ODI at Edgbaston.

The 31-year-old sustained the injury while attempting a sharp return catch off his bowling just two deliveries into his spell.

The ball ricocheted off his right hand, forcing him to leave the field immediately. Initial concerns suggested a dislocation, but scans have since confirmed a fracture to the little finger on his right hand.

Despite the injury, Overton returned to the field later in the innings with his finger heavily strapped and went on to deliver an impactful performance, finishing with figures of 3 for 22 in 5.2 overs — the best by an England bowler in the match.

His wickets included Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, and Gudakesh Motie, showcasing his resilience even while injured.

Overton will now begin a rehabilitation program under the supervision of England’s medical staff.

However, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed that no replacement will be named in the ODI squad.

Instead, reserve fast bowlers Matthew Potts and Luke Wood remain in contention for a call-up, with left-arm spinner Tom Hartley also in the mix depending on pitch conditions.

The second ODI of the three-match series is scheduled to be played in Cardiff on Sunday, followed by the final match at the Kia Oval on Tuesday.

It is pertinent to mention that England defeated the West Indies by a huge margin of 238 runs in the first ODI at Birmingham on Thursday.

Chasing a daunting target of 401 runs, the West Indies were bowled out for just 162 runs in 26.2 overs.