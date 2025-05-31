Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem clinches javelin gold at Asian Athletics championship

Pakistan's javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem celebrates his victory at the Asian Athletics Championship in Gumi, South Korea, on May 31, 2025. — Screengrab

GUMI: Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem won the gold medal in the javelin throw event at the Asian Athletics championship on Saturday.

Arshad showcased an outstanding performance at the marquee championship, maintaining the top position throughout the final round.

In his third attempt, Arshad threw an impressive 85.57 meters, putting him ahead of the competition.

He continued to impress by throwing 83.99 meters in his fourth attempt. After five rounds, he remained firmly in first place on the leaderboard.

In a spectacular final attempt, Arshad delivered his best throw of the day, reaching 86.40 meters, securing his lead and ultimately winning the gold medal.

Meanwhile, Arshad has become the first Pakistani in over 50 years to win a gold medal at the Asian Athletics Championships, marking Pakistan's first gold since 1973 when the country last claimed top honors in javelin throw and 800 meters—won by Allah Dada and Muhammad Younis, respectively, during the event in the Philippines.

In addition, India’s Sachin Yadav secured second place, winning the silver medal. His longest throw was 85.16 meters, achieved on his sixth attempt.

Japan’s Sakiyama claimed the bronze medal. He recorded his best throw of 83.75 meters on his sixth attempt but was unable to come close to Arshad Nadeem’s performance.

Another Pakistani javelin thrower, Yasir Sultan, did not win a medal and finished eighth in the final competition.

For the unversed, Arshad, who competed in Group A, made an immediate impact with a powerful throw of 86.34 meters on his very first attempt and comfortably secured a spot in the final.

Arshad, who made history by winning gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics with a stunning record throw of 92.97 meters, leads the national contingent.

This was his first major appearance since that landmark achievement. He is Pakistan's first individual Olympic gold medallist and the country’s only medallist in athletics at the Summer Games.

Throughout his career, Arshad has amassed a remarkable collection of accolades, including four golds, one silver, and four bronze medals across various elite competitions — including the Olympics, World Championships, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, Islamic Solidarity Games, South Asian Games, and Asian U20 Championships.

Earlier this week, Arshad received the prestigious Best Asian Athlete Award from Asian Athletics during an official ceremony held in Gumi, further solidifying his reputation as one of Asia’s leading athletes.