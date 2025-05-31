WATCH: Babar Azam engages in heated exchange with fans

Former Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam is seen in a tense exchange with fans outside a mosque in Lahore on May 30, 2025. — Screengrab/ X@nibraz88cricket

LAHORE: A video of former Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam getting into an argument with fans outside a mosque in Lahore after Friday prayers has gone viral.

In the video circulating on social media, Babar can be seen confronting fans and walking away visibly upset.

The incident reportedly took place outside a mosque following Friday prayers.

In the footage, Babar is seen visibly upset as he confront a fan, allegedly over being filmed during the prayer.

According to sources close to the cricketer, he had asked worshippers not to record him while he was praying, but one individual continued to do so despite the request.

After the prayer, Babar is seen addressing the matter directly with the individual before walking away.

In one clip, he also appears to push a fan as he tried to make his way through the crowd.

The video has sparked mixed reactions online. While many defended Babar’s right to privacy—particularly in a place of worship—others questioned the way he handled the situation, reigniting discussions around the boundaries of fan interaction with public figures.





For the unversed, the right-handed batter—who captained Pakistan in three consecutive ICC Men’s T20 World Cups (2021, 2022, and 2024)—last featured in a T20I in December 2023.

Since then, he has been out of favour, missing the away series against New Zealand in March and the ongoing three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, which began on May 28 in Lahore.

The 30-year-old, who has been under scrutiny for a lean run in T20Is, has not scored a half-century since his 75-run knock against Ireland in May 2023.

He has played 128 T20Is for Pakistan, scoring 4,223 runs at an average of 39.83, including three centuries and 36 fifties.