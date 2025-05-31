ICC set to introduce new playing conditions from June: reports

International Cricket Council (ICC) members along with Chairman Jay Shah (left) and England's Alex Hales (right) and Ben Stokes bump fists during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka in Sydney on November 5, 2022. —ICC/AFP

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to begin implementing updated playing conditions from next month, which will include the return to using a single ball in One Day Internationals (ODIs), Indian media reported on Saturday.

According to a report, the ICC confirmed in a communication to its member boards that the revised Playing Conditions will take effect immediately for Test matches starting in June, and from July for international white-ball cricket.

Among the key changes are modifications to concussion replacement rules, alongside minor adjustments to boundary line catches and Decision Review System (DRS) protocols.

One of the most significant changes is the phasing out of the second ball in ODIs. Currently, two new balls are used—one from each end—for the entire 50-over innings.

Under the revised conditions, two new balls will be used for the first 34 overs, but from over 35 onwards, the fielding team will select one ball to continue for the remainder of the innings. This selected ball will be used at both ends unless it requires replacement.



"There will be two new balls for overs 1 to 34. After over 34 is completed and prior to the start of over 35, the fielding team will choose one of the two balls to be used for overs 35 to 50. The chosen ball will be used at both ends for the remainder of the match (unless it needs to be changed)," Indian media quoted ICC.

In matches reduced to 25 overs or fewer before the first innings commences, only one new ball will be used per innings. Balls not selected for the final phase of the innings will be retained as potential replacement options, provided they match the condition of the ball being replaced.

The concussion substitution policy is also set to become more structured. Teams will now be required to name five designated concussion substitutes prior to each match, one wicketkeeper, one batter, one seam bowler, one spinner, and one all-rounder.

The ICC outlined that in rare cases where a concussion substitute also sustains a concussion, the match referee will have discretion to allow an alternate replacement outside the named list, under existing like-for-like criteria.

Further details on modifications to boundary catch rules and DRS protocols are expected to be shared in due course.

The current playing conditions will remain in effect for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final between Australia and South Africa, set to begin on June 11 at Lord’s.

The revised rules will come into effect for the next WTC cycle, starting with the Sri Lanka and Bangladesh Test in Galle on June 17.

Similarly, changes to white-ball cricket will begin with the Sri Lanka-Bangladesh ODI series, starting July 2 in Colombo. The corresponding T20I updates will be introduced from the first match of the series on July 10.

It had earlier been speculated that these changes would be evaluated by a working group, but it has since been confirmed that the ICC Chief Executives’ Committee (CEC) has approved the modifications.

A separate working group is expected to be established before the ICC Annual Conference in Singapore (July 17–20) to determine the future format of the Under-19 World Cup, which may shift to a T20, 50-over, or hybrid format.