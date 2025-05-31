Head coach Mike Hesson applauds Pakistan’s T20I series win over Bangladesh

Pakistan's newly appointed white-ball head coach Mike Hesson during the teams training session ahead of the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 26, 2025. - PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan white-ball head coach Mike Hesson on Saturday expressed satisfaction over the team’s performance in the ongoing T20I series against Bangladesh.

This T20I series against Bangladesh marked Hesson’s first assignment and under his leadership, Pakistan have taken a decisive 2-0 lead in the three-match series, with one game remaining.

Following Pakistan’s emphatic series-clinching victory in the second T20I, Hesson took to social media to share his thoughts.

In a brief yet upbeat message on his Instagram story, he wrote, "Great start boys, series won."

Meanwhile, on the field, Pakistan delivered a clinical performance to defeat Bangladesh by 57 runs in the second T20I here at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on Friday, securing an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Batting first after winning the toss, Pakistan posted a formidable 201/6 in their allotted 20 overs.

Despite losing opener Saim Ayub early, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris (41 off 25) and Sahibzada Farhan (74 off 41) anchored the innings with a blistering 103-run stand for the second wicket. Farhan’s innings featured four boundaries and six towering sixes.

Following their dismissal, skipper Salman Ali Agha (19 off 12) and Hasan Nawaz kept up the momentum with a 45-run fourth-wicket partnership.

Hasan remained unbeaten on 51 off 26 deliveries, striking two fours and three sixes in a dynamic finish.

In reply, Bangladesh’s chase faltered after a bright start. They raced to 38/0 in just three overs, with Tanzid Hasan scoring a quick 33 off 19 balls.

However, a collapse triggered by Haris Rauf and Faheem Ashraf saw them slump to 77/7 within 10 overs.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib offered some resistance with a fighting 50 off 31 balls, including five sixes, but lacked support from the other end. The visitors were eventually bowled out for 144 in 19 overs.

Pakistan’s bowling was a collective effort, with Abrar Ahmed leading the charge with 3/19 in four overs.

Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah, and Saim Ayub each picked up a wicket to round off a dominant performance.