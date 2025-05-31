BCB praises PCB for successful T20I series and fan support

Director and Chairman of Cricket Operations at the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Nazmul Abedeen Fahim (left) and Pakistan players celebrate a dismissal during their second T20I against Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 30, 2025. — Screengrab/PCB

LAHORE: Director and Chairman of Cricket Operations at the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Nazmul Abedeen Fahim on Friday expressed his sincere gratitude to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for successfully hosting the ongoing T20I series between the two teams.

Speaking after the second T20I, Fahim expressed his appreciation to the PCB for hosting the series and was pleased with the strong fan turnout, highlighting the success and popularity of the event.

"I am thankful to the PCB for hosting the T20 series between Pakistan and Bangladesh. It is heartening to see such a large turnout of spectators," he said.

Fahim further noted that the spectators' engagement made the occasion memorable and fostered a sportsmanship.

"It’s encouraging to see that fans supported both teams. This is a gesture of goodwill, and it lifts the spirits of the players from both sides," he concluded.

Meanwhile, on the field, Pakistan delivered a clinical performance to defeat Bangladesh by 57 runs in the second T20I here at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on Friday, securing an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Batting first after winning the toss, Pakistan posted a formidable 201/6 in their allotted 20 overs.

Despite losing opener Saim Ayub early, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris (41 off 25) and Sahibzada Farhan (74 off 41) anchored the innings with a blistering 103-run stand for the second wicket. Farhan’s innings featured four boundaries and six towering sixes.

Following their dismissal, skipper Salman Ali Agha (19 off 12) and Hasan Nawaz kept up the momentum with a 45-run fourth-wicket partnership.

Hasan remained unbeaten on 51 off 26 deliveries, striking two fours and three sixes in a dynamic finish.

In reply, Bangladesh’s chase faltered after a bright start. They raced to 38/0 in just three overs, with Tanzid Hasan scoring a quick 33 off 19 balls.

However, a collapse triggered by Haris Rauf and Faheem Ashraf saw them slump to 77/7 within 10 overs.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib offered some resistance with a fighting 50 off 31 balls, including five sixes, but lacked support from the other end. The visitors were eventually bowled out for 144 in 19 overs.

Pakistan’s bowling was a collective effort, with Abrar Ahmed leading the charge with 3/19 in four overs.

Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah, and Saim Ayub each picked up a wicket to round off a dominant performance.