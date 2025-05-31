Ruben Amorim believes Bruno Fernandes will stay at Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim during a lap of appreciation after the match on May 25, 2025. — Reuters

Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim opened up on Bruno Fernandes's future at the club amid reports of an Al-Hilal offer, stating the Portuguese midfielder wants to stay.

According to reports, the Saudi Pro League (SPL) club are willing to make Fernandes one of the best-paid players in the world and pay £100m to sign the Manchester United captain.

Meanwhile, United manager Amorim remained unfazed by the buzz and remained confident that Fernandes would stay at United.

He further claimed that Fernandes is expecting the United to take some action and change things.

“I don’t think so,” he said.

“I don’t know for sure, nobody knows, but I don’t think so.

“He’s seeing us take some action to change things and I think he wants to stay.

“He’s saying no to a lot of things but he chose that he wants to win. He’s really young, he’s really good, and he needs to be in the best league in the world.

“Yes, we can find another way to get money.”

Fernandes is one of the top performers of the United this season with 19 goals and setting up 20 goals across all competitions despite the team's bad campaign.

The United captain admitted he needed to 'look at himself' after losing the Europa League final and further expressed that he wants to bring the club back to the position where the club deserves to be.

“I want, as everyone in that dressing room, wants to bring the club back where they deserve. And obviously it is a very disappointing day, because we couldn’t get a trophy for this club to try to make something positive from from a disappointing season.

“But obviously, we need to look at ourselves, understand whatever each one of us can do to help the team to become better.”