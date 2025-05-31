Pakistan captain Agha shares long-term plans after series win over Bangladesh

Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha plays a shot during their second T20I against Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 30, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha shared his vision for the national team’s future in the format after a comprehensive 57-run victory in the second T20I of the three-match series here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

The dominant victory gave Pakistan an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, with the remaining fixture scheduled to be played at the same venue on Sunday.

The series victory also marked Pakistan’s first at home since their 3-0 clean sweep over West Indies in December 2021.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Agha shared that he was not aware that it had been three and a half years since Pakistan won a T20I series at home and lauded the team effort for the achievement, which he described as ‘incredibly special’.

"This achievement feels incredibly special - I hadn't realized it's been three and a half years since the last one. The team's effort has made me immensely proud,” said Agha.

Agha then shared his plans for Pakistan’s T20I team, with the World Cup set to be played next year, stating that he wants to have 15 match-ready players to ensure seamless replacements in case of injuries.

He further revealed that he is committed to expanding their options, especially in the bowling department, and aims to have three to four quality seamers ready to step up when needed.

“This is exactly what we've built towards, having 15 match-ready players. That depth means seamless replacements for any injuries - the kind of selection 'headache' every captain dreams of.

“We're committed to expanding our options, particularly in bowling depth. My vision is three frontline pacers plus 3-4 quality backups ready to step up when needed.”

"Leading this team is a joy. When players are this motivated to perform for their country, my job becomes easier. I hope we maintain this standard long-term.”

When probed about Hasan Nawaz’s sensational rise in international cricket, Agha praised the youngster as a generational talent, highlighting his ability to dominate spinners, hit boundaries and for adjusting in the middle order.

“Hasan Nawaz is batting at another level. His ability to dominate spinners and clear boundaries at will is rare,” Agha stated.

“He's embraced his middle-order role brilliantly - this generational talent is transforming our lineup,” he added.

The series victory also meant that newly-appointed Pakistan white-ball head coach Mike Hesson had a successful start to his reign.

Acknowledging a sudden shift in the team’s performance, Salman Ali Agha credited Hesson for transforming the team culture and creating a positive environment where players thrive and enjoy cricket.

“In just a short time, Mike has transformed our team culture. The positive environment he's created - where players thrive and enjoy their cricket - is exactly what we needed."