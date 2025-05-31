Pakistan, Sri Lanka share boys' Tennis title in rain-hit South Asia Final

Sri lankan players (left) and Pakistani players (right) pose with their certificate after winning ATF 12 championship in Colombo, May 30, 2025 — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan and Sri Lanka were declared joint winners of the Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) 12 & Under Team Competition – South Asia after rain interrupted the final in Colombo on Friday.

Both teams advanced to the ATF 12 & Under Team Competition of Asia finals, set for Singapore in late August 2025.

Pakistan’s Rashid Ali won his singles match against Sri Lanka’s Wevita Nuren Jaylen Mendis Wevita 5-4(7-2), 4-0. The second singles match between Muhammad Shayan Afridi of Pakistan and Amarasinghe Revaan of Sri Lanka was halted due to rain with the score at 2-4, 4-2(1-0).

Pakistan went undefeated in the tournament, sweeping India (2-0), Maldives (3-0), Bangladesh (3-0) and Nepal (3-0).

Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, president of the Pakistan Tennis Federation, praised the team’s performance.

"Congratulations to all team members on this outstanding achievement," Qureshi said. "This is a proud moment for Pakistan. The performance of our team will inspire a new generation of players."

Col. Zia-ud-Din Tufail, PTF secretary general, also commended the players and support staff for their "truly commendable" effort.

The strong showing signals growing promise for Pakistan’s junior tennis program ahead of the continental finals later this year.