Liverpool sign defender Jeremie Frimpong for five years

Premier League champions Liverpool have signed defender Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen on a long-term contract, both clubs announced on Friday.

Although financial details were not disclosed by either club, British media reported that Liverpool triggered a 35 million euros ($39.73 million) release clause for the 24-year-old Dutch international, whose deal with Leverkusen was valid until 2028.

Media reports further indicated that Frimpong will officially join the reigning English champions on June 1.

The right-back, who can also play as a winger, played a key role in the Leverkusen side that won the German domestic double in 2023-24, chipping in with 14 goals and 12 assists across all competitions.

Frimpong, after completing his transfer to Liverpool, expressed that he would work hard and try his level best to give the best version to Liverpool fans.

“It went quite easy. Liverpool came and said they had interest, and obviously for me it was a no-brainer.

“For me, it was like, ‘Whatever you guys do, just get this done,' said Frimpong.

‘Just get this done.’

“Liverpool fans, I’m going to give my all, my energy, my work-rate and hopefully we can win together, we celebrate together, get everything together.

“I’m just excited to be here. Thank you guys for accepting me and I won’t let you guys down and I’ll give you the energy that you guys want.”

Frimpong will have competition at right-back from Northern Ireland defender Conor Bradley, who recently signed a new four-year contract with the club.