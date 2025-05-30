Jasprit Bumrah upbeat to exploit ‘swinging conditions’ on England tour

India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates taking a wicket during fourth day of their fourth Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on December 29, 2024. — Cricket Australia

KARACHI: India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah expressed his eagerness to bowl in the bowling-friendly conditions in England as the two teams are set to lock horns in a five-match Test series, scheduled to commence on June 20.

Bumrah, who is one of the most experienced players in India’s squad for the series, especially after the back-to-back retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, acknowledged playing in England as challenging before sharing his anticipation to bowl with the Dukes ball.

“Playing in England is always a different challenge, I always love bowling with the Dukes ball,” Bumrah said in a conversation with former Australia captain Michael Clarke.

“The weather, the swinging conditions sometimes, and then when the ball becomes soft, there's always a challenge. So I always look forward to playing in England,” he added.

Bumrah also commented on England’s approach towards Test cricket, which he described as ‘ultra-aggressive’, will allow their bowling unit to take wickets.

"They're playing an interesting style of cricket which is interesting because I don't really understand it too much.

"But as a bowling unit, we always feel confident that when the batters are being ultra-aggressive, on a given day, anybody could run through and get wickets."

Jasprit Bumrah then welcomed cricket’s long-awaited comeback to the Olympics and shared that he is determined to make an appearance at Los Angeles 2028.

"Obviously, it is tough for any individual to keep playing everything for so long," he said. "I've been doing it for a while, but eventually you have to understand where your body is going, what is the important tournament.

"You have to be a little selective and smart about how you use your body. As a cricketer, I would never want to leave anything and always keep on going. But I don't set goals or look at numbers. whenever I have [set goals], I've never been able to fulfil them.

“Yes, you have to be selective. Now I've heard there's Olympics in cricket coming as well. So that is something that I'm looking forward to. Who would've thought cricket will become an Olympic sport?”