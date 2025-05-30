Dominant Iga Swiatek reaches French Open Last 16

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates winning her first round match against Slovakia's Rebecca Sramkova on May 26, 2025. — Reuters

PARIS: Defending champion Iga Swiatek defeated Romania's Jaqueline Cristian 6-2 7-5 in straight sets here at the Court Suzanne on Friday to qualify for the French Open fourth round.

Swiatek started aggressively and raced through the first set, winning it with two breaks as she aims to become the first woman to win four successive titles in Paris in over a century.

After the match, Swiatek said she was happy with her performance and appreciated that they played well.

"I'm just happy that I was super solid in that last game and did not give her any free points," said Swiatek.

"She went for it, and it was a great match. We both played nice and I'm happy with my performance."

Swiatek cooled herself with ice towels after the first set before coming under pressure from unseeded Romanian Cristian on Court Suzanne Lenglen in the second set, but the 23-year-old produced a tight hold in the third game.

Both players went toe-to-toe from there and Cristian hit a stinging forehand winner to level up at 4-4, raising her level again to hold serve two games later and prolonging Swiatek's stay on the court.

The Polish remained composed and fought hard to clinch the victory.

Roared on by fans, Iga Swiatek held her nerve in a tense 12th game. They played almost for two hours and in the end, Swiatek won the match in straight sets.