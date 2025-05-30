Pakistan crush Bangladesh in second T20I to secure unassailable series lead

Pakistan players celebrate a dismissal during their second T20I against Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 30, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Blistering half-centuries from returning Sahibzada Farhan and in-form Hasan Nawaz, followed by a collective bowling effort, propelled Pakistan to a commanding 57-run victory over Bangladesh in the second T20I here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

The dominant victory gave the home side an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, with the final match scheduled to be played at the same venue on Sunday.

Chasing a daunting 202-run target, the touring side could muster 144 before being bowled out in 19 overs.

Bangladesh, however, had a blazing start to the pursuit as they were 38/0 in three overs with Tanzid Hasan going after the home-side bowlers.

The green shirts got the much-needed breakthrough in the fourth over through Haris Rauf, who dismissed Parvez Hossain Emon on eight.

Tanzid, who was the core aggressor of the opening stand, followed suit in the next over when he handed a straightforward catch to Abrar Ahmed at the short fine-leg off Faheem Ashraf.

The opening batter remained a notable run-getter for Bangladesh with a brisk 33 off 19 deliveries, featuring five fours and a six.

His dismissal sparked a match-defining collapse, which saw Bangladesh losing five more wickets at an alarming rate and consequently slipped to 77/7 in 9.5 overs.

Meanwhile, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who stood firm at one end during the collapse, knitted a defiant 33-run partnership for the eighth wicket with Tanzim Hasan Sakib until eventually falling victim to Khushdil Shah in the 14th over after scoring 23 off 17.

Sakib, on the other hand, continued to retaliate and registered his maiden half-century before being caught behind by Saim Ayub.

He remained the top-scorer for Bangladesh with a 31-ball 50, laced with one four and five sixes.

Abrar Ahmed was the standout bowler for Pakistan, taking three wickets for 19 runs in his four overs, while Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah and Ayub chipped in with one wicket apiece.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha’s decision to bat first proved beneficial as his team’s batting unit accumulated 201/6 in their allotted 20 overs.

The home side, however, had a contrasting start to their innings as their left-handed opener Saim Ayub (four) in the second over with just 12 runs on the board.

Following the early stutter, wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Haris joined Farhan in the middle and the duo partnered strongly to turn the tide back in the hosts’ favour.

Farhan and Haris dominated the Bangladesh bowlers during their second-wicket partnership and added 103 runs at a brisk rate before both perished in quick succession.

Sahibzada Farhan remained the top-scorer for Pakistan with a 41-ball 74, studded with four fours and six sixes, while Haris made 41 off 25 deliveries with the help of four fours and two sixes.

Following the back-to-back dismissals, Agha and Hasan Nawaz put together a crucial 45-run partnership for the fourth wicket and kept the momentum in Pakistan’s favour.

The stand culminated with Agha’s dismissal in the 16th over when he was trapped lbw by Hasan Mahmud while playing a ramp shot. He scored 19 off 12 deliveries with the help of three boundaries.

Hasan then shared a brief 24-run partnership with Shadab Khan, who could score seven off 10 deliveries before falling victim to Mahmud in the penultimate over.

Hasan, on the other hand, batted until the end and walked back after scoring an unbeaten 51 off 26 deliveries, laced with two fours and three sixes.

For Bangladesh, Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Mahmud bagged two wickets each, while Rishad Hossain chipped in with one.