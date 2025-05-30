French Open: Tommy Paul beats Karen Khachanov to reach last 16

PARIS: Tommy Paul overcame Karen Khachanov 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(7), 3-6, 6-3 in a nail biter to advance to the last 16 of the French Open for the first time here at Court Simonne-Mathieu on Friday.

Paul, who has been recovering from a lower ab injury this week, also experienced cramps during the fifth set but battled it well to become the first active American to win 200 matches, after Taylor Fritz (301) and Frances Tiafoe (225).

The American admired the crowd, saying he loves playing in Paris, and hoped to continue like this.

“Like a million bucks, I feel pretty good. I love playing in front of you guys, it’s been an awesome crowd for my first three matches here, I appreciate all the support. Hopefully we can keep it going,” Paul said.

“I love this stuff, it’s so much fun playing out here, honestly. Not all matches are four hours long, but that was an awesome battle on both ends of the court. We both played well and that’s what it’s all about,” he added.

Paul will next take on Australian Alexei Popyrin, who defeated Nuno Borges.

Meanwhile, Italy's Lorenzo Musetti rallied from a set down to beat Mariano Navone 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-2, booking a spot in the fourth round for the third time at the French Open.

Musetti admitted that the first set was challenging but said he is proud of himself for making a comeback.

"I was a little bit surprised at the beginning, but happy and really proud of the comeback,” Musetti stated.

"I've grown up a lot. A match like this I don't know if I would (have) come back a few years ago," he added.