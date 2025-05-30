AC Milan reappoints Massimiliano Allegri as head coach

2023 Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri before the match on May 28, 2023. — Reuters

MILAN: AC Milan on Friday officially announced the return of Massimiliano Allegri as the Head Coach of the Men’s First Team.

Allegri, who previously managed the Rossoneri from 2010 to 2014, replaces Portuguese coach Sergio Conceição, who took charge mid-season and led the club to an Italian Super Cup title.

However, Milan’s overall performance under Conceição fell short, finishing eighth in Serie A and missing out on European qualification. He was dismissed on Thursday.

In an official statement released to the media, the club confirmed the appointment.

"AC Milan is pleased to announce that Massimiliano Allegri has been appointed as the head coach of the men’s first team."

The Italian tactician returns to San Siro after 11 years, having guided Milan to a Serie A title in the 2010–11 season and a Supercoppa Italiana in 2011 during his first tenure.

Under his leadership, Milan played 178 matches, registering 91 wins, 49 draws, and 38 losses, with 303 goals scored and 178 conceded.

Allegri confirmed that he has agreed to a three-year contract worth €5 million per season, including bonuses.

"A definitive agreement is in place for a three-year deal worth €5 million including bonuses. The final formalities will be completed soon, but I’m ready to return to Milanello and take over from Sergio Conceição," Allegri said.