George Groves opposes Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn rematch

An undated photo of Chris Eubank Jr (Left) and Conor Benn. — Instagram

Former WBA super-middleweight champion George Groves believes there’s ‘no sequel needed’ between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn.

Eubank Jr narrowly defeated Benn in a thrilling 12-round contest at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in April, where all three judges scored the bout 116-112 in favour of Eubank Jr.

And while there has been talk of the rematch between two British boxers in the works, Groves considers that their last bout was the pinnacle of their rivalry and there is no need for a rematch.

"They’re in different weight classes, at different stages of their careers, but the fight sold, so it happened. It won’t help either of them in rankings or title pursuits,” Groves said.

"Still, it had a glorious build-up, every bit of drama you could script. They both gave everything on the night. It was a good fight. Now they’re talking about a rematch. I’m thinking, why?” he added.

Groves said that the fight was perfect and as big as it could have been, so there is no need for a sequel.

"They didn’t leave anything unanswered. There’s no sequel needed. If boxing heads down a path of random, ad-hoc fights with no direction, that’s when the sport will be in danger," Groves stated.

"Not because of Jake Paul, but because young, half-decent pros might choose fame or easy money - go on Love Island, win the British title, then fight on a KSI card - rather than taking tough European fights against unknown but dangerous opponents," he added.