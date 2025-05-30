Lando Norris backs up Monaco win by topping Spain's first practice

McLaren's Lando Norris celebrates after winning the Monaco Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco in Monaco on May 25, 2025. — Reuters

BARCELONA: Lando Norris followed up his Monaco victory by topping the first practice of the Spanish Grand Prix on Friday.

Norris claimed his second race of the season and reduced McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri’s championship lead to just three points last Sunday in Monaco.

Norris is again looking good and may clinch the third race of the season with Max Verstappen the only driver outside McLaren to win a race this season following victories in Japan and Imola to put him 25 points off the title race.

The British driver was the fastest among all at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya leaving behind Max Verstappen by 0.367 in second and Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton in third.

Hamilton was 0.378 seconds behind Norris while his Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc secured fourth spot, while Piastri finished fifth.

Few new drivers were also seen in FP1 results, with Racing Bulls’ Liam Lawson in the sixth spot, and his teammate Isack Hadjar finished in the eighth. Haas driver Oliver Bearman finished in seventh while Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda secured the ninth spot.

Meanwhile, Alpine’s Pierre Gasly finished tenth, while Mercedes again failed to impress, continuing their struggles at higher temperatures since the last few races, George Russel secured eleventh position and Kimi Antonelli finished eighteenth.

Aston Martin also struggled, as Fernando Alonso finished in thirteenth position. The day would end with one more free practice race, but the first one was enough for an idea of who stood where.