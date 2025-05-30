Litton Das achieves major milestone in T20I cricket

Litton Das plays a shot during the first Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on May 28, 2025. — AFP

LAHORE: Bangladesh captain Litton Das reached a significant milestone in T20 International cricket during the second T20I against Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

Das became only the fourth Bangladeshi cricketer to feature in 100 T20I matches, joining the elite company of Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim.

Among them, veteran all-rounder Mahmudullah holds the record for the most T20I appearances for Bangladesh, with 141 matches.

Most appearances for Bangladesh players in T20I cricket:

Mahmadullah Riyad — 141 matches

Shakib Al Hasan —129 matches

Mushfiqur Rahim — 102 matches

Litton Das — 100* matches

In addition to this achievement, Litton Das also continues to shine with the bat. The right-handed wicketkeeper-batter is currently Bangladesh's third-highest run-scorer in T20Is, having amassed 2,133 runs.

He trails Mahmudullah by 311 runs and Shakib by 418 runs on the list of Bangladesh's all-time leading T20I run-scorers.

The ongoing series marks Das’ second assignment as Bangladesh’s T20I captain. His first stint came during the recently concluded three-match series against the UAE, which Bangladesh lost 2-1.

Bangladesh also faced a setback in the series opener against Pakistan on Wednesday, suffering a 37-run defeat at the same venue.

Batting first, Pakistan posted a formidable total of 201/7, powered by captain Salman Ali Agha’s 56-run knock.

He received crucial support from Shadab Khan (48), Hasan Nawaz (44), and Mohammad Haris, who chipped in with a brisk 31 off 18 balls.

In reply, Bangladesh were bowled out for 164 in 19.2 overs. Hasan Ali starred with the ball, delivering a fiery four-over spell and claiming career-best T20I figures of 5/30.

Shadab Khan also impressed with the ball, picking up two wickets and earning the Player of the Match award for his all-round performance.

With Pakistan leading the three-match series 1-0, the second T20I is being held today, followed by the series decider on June 1, also at the Gaddafi Stadium.