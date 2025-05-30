Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first against Bangladesh in second T20I

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha (second from left) flips the coin as Bangladesh's Litton Das (second from right) looks on at the toss for their second T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 30, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Home side Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bat first in the second T20I of the three-match series here at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday.



Explaining his decision to bat first in the second T20I as well, Pakistan captain Agha reiterated their plan to put the opposition under pressure by registering runs on the scoreboard.



"We want to post a good total and then put opposition under pressure."



Das, on the other hand, said they do not mind bowling first but emphasised the need for his team to perform well in all departments.



"I don't mind bowling first. Wicket was pretty good in the last game, hope this one is as well," Das said.



"We have to play good cricket here in all departments," he added.

Playing XIs



Both teams make one change each to their lineups as in-form batter Sahibzada Farhan replaced Fakhar Zaman, who according to captain Agha was not 100 per cent fit.



Bangladesh, on the other hand, brought in Mehidy Hasan Miraz in place of opening batter Mahedi Hasan.

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed.

Bangladesh: Litton Das (capt), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali (wk), Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Mahmud and Shoriful Islam.



HEAD-TO-HEAD

The two teams have come face to face 20 times in the shortest format, with Pakistan holding the upper hand with 17 victories, while Bangladesh could secure three triumphs.

Matches: 20

Pakistan: 17

Bangladesh: 3

FORM GUIDE

Pakistan and Bangladesh enter the upcoming fixture with contrasting momentums as the visitors are on a three-match losing streak, while the hosts turn the tide by following a 4-1 away series defeat against New Zealand with a commanding 37-run victory in the first T20I.

Pakistan: W, L, L, W, L (most recent first)

Bangladesh: L, L, L, W, W